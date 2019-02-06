Over four arrested as MUK students and police Engage in running battles

By Damali Mukhaye.

Over four students of Makerere university have been arrested by police following the strike by the students over failure by the University management to convince staff to return to class.

The Guild speaker Isaac Kwagala says that they have been turning up for lectures but their lecturers are no where to be seen, yet the Vice chancellor prof Barnabas Nawangwe insists that the lectures are ongoing.

He also says that the minister of education Janet Museveni informed the public that the students are not the one studying asserting that the poor students are spending their little money in halls of residence without lectures.

They have also gone to wandegeya police to rescue their colleagues who have been arrested as students on campus continue engaging in the running battles with the Uganda police and burning timbers on the road.

Police and military remain heavily deployed on the university after learning that students are planning to get out of the University.

