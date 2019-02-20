Over 700,000 to reregister for national ID’S

By Sam Ssebuliba.

Over 700,000 people who registered for National identity cards in 2014 will have to re-register due to mistakes on their required data.

According to statistics from NIRA out of the 1, 750,000 IDs issued out in 2014, only one million people have picked their IDs.

The Authority spokesperson Gilbert Kadilo says a total of 700,000 people have to register afresh for their errors to be rectified.

He meanwhile says they are targeting to register and issue out IDS to over two million Ugandans aged 16 and above in the next three months.

Related Stories…………….

Masaka NIRA Office Stuck With Over10, 000 Unclaimed National IDs

NIRA to register three million people for National ID