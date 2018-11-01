Over 600,000 pupils to sit for PLE exams 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Over 600,000 students are set to sit for the forth coming 2018 Uganda Primary Leaving examinations that are due next week on 5th and 6th November.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Ntinda, the executive Secretary of Uganda National examinations board Dan Odongo said the board has registered a 3.9% increase of the total number of students sitting for the exams this year majority of whom are females.

Out of the total 671,923 candidates, 346,693 are females while 324,960 are males.

Odongo says to promote integrity of the examination, candidates will not write the names of their schools on the answer booklets but instead will use the Education Management Information system numbers.

He adds that to ensure security prevails, police and other security officials and over 10,000 scouts are to be deployed.

The exams to be held in 13,072 centers will see pupils briefed tomorrow.

On Monday the pupils will sit for Mathematics and social studies and finish with Integrated Science and English Tuesday.