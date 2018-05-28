Over 600 to lose land to CNOOC

By Moses Kyeyune.

Over 600 people in the Kingfisher Exploration Area of the oil rich Albertine are spending sleepless nights over an impending eviction for their land.

The land covering about 47km has been identified by China National Offshore Oil Corporation, an oil company operating in the area.

Several homesteads are worried of their fate since most of them have lived on the land for generations.

However, CNOOC Corporate Relations Manager, ZakaliaLubega says that the government has already made valuations and all affected people will be duly compensated.

The albertine region has in the recent years been flooded with complaints of delayed or unfulfilled compensations of land lost to the oil industry.