Over 50,000 to participate in the kabaka’s birthday run

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Over 50,000 thousand people are expected to take part in the fifth annual Kabaka’s birthday run slated for this weekend.

Participants including the young, elderly, politicians, members of the business community will take part in the 5km, 10km and 21km races, in the event meant to raise funds the fight against Sickle cells in Uganda.

According to the Buganda’s Sports minister Henry Sekabembe the run, will be flagged off at 7.00 am by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mutebi II.

Prince David Wasajja, will be the Chief Runner in the 21 KM race, the KatikkiroCharles Peter Mayigawill lead the 21km, as Princess Katrina Sangalyambogogoes for the 10 kilometers.

Sekabembe notes that through partnership with all Ugandans, infant mortality rate caused by sickle cells can be reduced through empowering people with information that will enable them detect, treat and prevent the sickle cells disease.

The run, aimed at fighting sickle cells is held annually, ahead of the Kabaka’s birthday celebrations held on 13th April.