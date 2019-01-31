Over 42,000 fail 2018 UCE exams

By Damali Mukhaye

A total of 42,334 students who sat for the Ugandan Certificate of Education exams last year failed and will have to repeat senior four.

Releasing the results today, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) executive secretary however said they registered a slight improvement in the performance of the students.

Odongo said out of the 330,721 candidates who sat for the exams, 288,387 passed in various divisions.

According to the results, 27,696 candidates passed in Division One, 52,706 in Division Two, 70,347 in Third Division while 137,058 passed in Fourth Division.