Over 400 affected by latest landslides

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The total number of households affected by fresh landslides in Bududa district is 80, with population of approximately 400 people.

This is according to the Uganda Redcross Society after an assessment conducted yesterday following the Tuesday’s down pour that caused bursting of TsumeRiver and leading to the death of at least 6 people.

The organisation’s public relations officer Irene Nakasiita says the displaced have moved to seek shelter from relatives and friends, while others are camped at Bukhaali P/S.

She says the most immediate needs for the survivors include Food, Safe Shelter, Clean water, Latrine facilities and Nonfood items

She further says these face a risk of disease outbreaks like Pneumonia in children, cholera due to poor hygiene & sanitation, diarrhea diseases among others.

