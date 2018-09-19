Over 40 billion needed to run the newly opened Mulago Specialized Women Hospital

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The newly opened Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital is in need of over 40 billion if it’s to operate normally.

The new fully-equipped facility has a 450 beds capacity— with a 60-bed unit for the private wing.

Speaking before parliament yesterday, the minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said that the ministry hopes to collect 28 billion shillings from non-tax revenue, with about 7 billion expected from a supplementary.

She said that this hospital is ready and sound, although facilitation remains a challenge.