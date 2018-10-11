Over 300,000 students to sit for UCE exams next week

By Damali mukhaye.

Over 300.000 students are slated to sit for the 2018 Uganda certificate of education exams which kick off on Monday next week.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Ntinda, the executive Secretary of Uganda examination board Dan Odongo says that out of the 336,740 students slated to sit,166,756 are female while 169,984 are male, asserting that the disparities between female and male is reducing.

He says exams are to be sat from 3,658 centers across the country with 470 storage rooms.

The exams start with briefing of candidates tomorrow across the country with the first physics practical paper on Monday.

Exams will be running up-to the 16th of November