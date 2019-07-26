Over 30 students arrested over girlfriend fight

By MICHEAL WONIALA.

At least 50 students in Mbale Municipality have been hospitalized after they inhaled teargas.

The students were involved in a fight that broke out between Mbale Secondary school and Mbale High school over a botched love affair.

It is alleged that during the fracas, police fired teargas canisters into Mbale S.S compound, leaving students and teachers scampering for safety.

The injured students have been admitted at Mbale referral hospital, Joy Hospice, Viena Clinic, Mbale general clinic, among others.

One of the students admitted at Mbale referral hospital says the fight started after a student of Mbale SS attacked a student of Mbale high school, accusing him of falling in love with his long-time girlfriend.

The Elgon region police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei confirmed the incident but dismissed the allegations that students were hospitalised because of inhaling teargas.