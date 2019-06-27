Over 30% of Government drugs smuggled

By prossy kisakye.

Over 30% of Government drugs are smuggled to neighboring countries.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the national drug authority Dr Medard Bitekyerezo as the authority celebrates 25 years of valuable partnerships for effective drug regulation.

Dr Bitekterezo said that according to their findings drugs are stolen from government hospitals and sold to Sudan, Kenya, Congo among other countries.

He identified the most stolen drugs as anti-malarial, and ARVS

However Bitekyerezo said that ministry of health is working together with the police to fight drug theft because government is losing a lot of money.