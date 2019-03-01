Over 200,000 students who passed 2016 UCE didn’t join A’level

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education is set to investigate the reason for the low enrollment rate of students from O’Level to A ‘level.

The 2018 A level exam results released yesterday indicate s significant reduction compared to previous years.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board figures, over 316,600 students sat for the Senior Four Exams in 2016, however, only 99,500 enrolled forA ‘level.

The where abouts of 200,000 students is not known.

The UNEB executive secretary Daniel Odongo says the board has also persistently noted a decrease in the number of students at this level.

Related Stories………..

Wakiso and Kampala districts top in UACE as rural schools perform poorly

2018 UACE results: Performance improves, over 1000 fail