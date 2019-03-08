Over 200 women to be awarded

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Over 200 women are to be awarded with medals for their exclusive service in the country during today’s women’s day celebrations.

According to the minister of state for Gender and culture Peace Mutuuzo, women have actively engaged in various fields and yet have also been able to take care of their families.

She says some of these women to be awarded have proved they can bring positive change in the country.

some of the women to be awarded id Miss Uganda and Africa, Quinn Abenakyo.

The celebrations which will take place at Rwimi Primary school grounds in Bunyangabu district, Rwenzori will run under the theme, “Empowering Women through Innovative Approaches to Social Protection: A Pre-requisite for Inclusive and Sustainable Development”.