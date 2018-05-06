Over 20 survive , scores trapped in Buziga collapsed building

By Andrew Bagala.

Over 20 people have survived and scores are feared dead after a four-storeyed building under construction collapsed along Gava road in Buziga, an upscale Kampala suburb.

According to eye witnesses the building collapsed at 10am.

According to the Police commissioner in charge of Disaster and Rescue operations Hassan Kihanda, the cause of the collapse is still unknown but investigations have commenced.

Kihanda meanwhile says two people have so far been rescued and the number of those believed to be trapped under the rubble still remains unknown.

Rescue operations are still under way.