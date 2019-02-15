Over 19000 E-Passports issued

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The internal Affairs has issued out more than 19000 Electronic passports in less than two months.

The Issuance of these e-passports with a computer chip embedded on the bio data page started last month after government decided to phase out the machine readable passports.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media center, the ministry spokesperson Jacob Simunyu however said the issued passports do not capture all their details of the holders since they did not receive all needed data from NIRA.

He meanwhile said their upgraded system can now process more than 1000 passports daily as compared to the 400 of the printing capacity.

An ordinary electronic passport costs shs 250,000 while diplomatic ones shs 500,000.

Other countries like Kenya and Burundi are already using E-Passports.

