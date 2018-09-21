Over 18,000 nurses, midwives have invalid practicing licenses

BY NOBERT ATUKUNDA.

New statistics from the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council have revealed that over 18,000 nurses and midwives both in the public and private sector have invalid practicing licenses.

According to the acting Registrar of the council Rebecca Nassuna, the nursing profession is on the market and thus many desire to join yet they do not meet the criteria.

Out of the enrolled midwives and nurses over 4,180 and 5,760 respectively ha e invalid practicing licenses.

Nassuna now blames the chief administrator officers (CAOs) for failing to coordinate with the council in weeding out such culprits.

To mitigate this practice, the council has set up satellite centers at regional referral hospitals in different regions where they easily renew their practicing licenses.

Yesterday the new board of the nurses and midwives council was inaugurated by the health minister Ruth Aceng at their headquarters in Kikumikikumi.