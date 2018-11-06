Over 15 arrested in KCCA operation against street vendors

By Ritah Kemigisa

Over 15 street vendors have this morning been arrested in a raid on the streets of Kampala by the Kampala Capital city authority law enforcement officers together with police.

This follows a directive by the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya to all street vendors to vacate the streets of Kampala and move into gazetted markets around the city.

The KCCA police commandant SSP Kitumwa Rusoke says police wants to ensure business people in arcades stop lamenting.

The operations were conducted on different roads among them; Luwum Street, Namirembe road, William Street, Nabugabo, Nakasero and Ben Kiwanuka Street.

Vendors had since returned to streets after the city authority Jennifer Musisi tendered in her resignation letter.

Related Stories…………

KCCA to launch operation against street vendors on Monday