Over 14,000 graduate at Makerere University

By Damali Mukhaye & Ritah Kemigisa

Makerere University Ceremonies Committee has resolved to allow graduands during this 68th graduation to access the ceremony grounds with mobile phones.

Over the years as a security measure, the university has always banned graduands from accessing the freedom square with phones.

The head of security at the university Enock Abaine says this is to ease communication between the graduands, parents and the drivers who have no access to the venue and to also reduce congestion at check points.

Abaine however says other gadgets like cameras and bottled water are not allowed at the graduation venue.

Meanwhile, police has assured parents and graduands attending the graduation of maximum security.

According to the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, the Kampala metropolitan police commander has deployed adequately both within and outside the university premises to ensure the safety of all people attending the four-day event.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabus Nawangwe says over 14,000 students will graduate in various disciplines; the largest number in the history of Makerere University.

Those graduating today include students from the college of agriculture and environmental sciences, natural sciences and education as well as external studies.

The university will also award South African anti-apartheid champion and ex-wife to former President Nelson Mandela Winnie Mandela with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws for her contribution towards the fight and eventual elimination of apartheid in South Africa.

The ceremony will be crowned by the president Yoweri Museveni as chief guest on Friday.