Over 1,000 students to Miss MUK grad over tuition

By Damali Mukhaye.

Over 1,400 students of Makerere University risk missing from graduating during the fourth coming 69th graduation ceremony of the university, which kicks off next year in January over tuition fee debts.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that no one will be allowed to graduate until their financial statements indicate zero balance asserting that most of the students have not completed their tuition fees.

He says that the students in question have been given up to January 2 to make sure that they have cleared all their dues they owe the university before they are cleared to graduate

According to Nawangwe, a total of 12,000 students have been cleared to graduate during the four days graduation ceremony which kicks off between 15th to 18th of January 2019