Over 1000 senior six leavers to undergo patriotism training before joining Uni

By Moses Ndhaye.

Over 1000 senior six leavers are set to undergo patriotism training before they join various Universities in August this year.

The commissioner in charge of patriotism Brig.Patrick Mwesigye says the 3-week training will kick off tomorrow at the Uganda prisons training college at Luzira.

He says these students have been selected from the over 60,000 who qualified to join University this year.

Mwesigye has also told journalists that the training is intended to equip students with knowledge that will help them overcome the challenges faced by the youth today.