Over 1000 EA passports issued daily

By Benjamin Jumbe.

A number of Ugandans have embraced the new International East African E passport.

The passport launched towards the end of last year is to replace the old passports.

Speaking to Kfm the spokesperson of ministry of Internal affairs Jacob Siminyu says they are receiving overwhelming numbers of Citizens applying for the new passports

He reveals that 1000 passports are issued everyday

Using the old passports has a grace period of up to 2021 beyond which they will no longer be recognized and accepted as the country’s official travel document.