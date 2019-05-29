Over 100 guns recovered in 2018

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police managed to recover a total of 167 firearms and 2,284 rounds of ammunitions last year following various operations against criminal activities throughout the country.

According to the 2018 police Annual crime report, majority of the guns were recovered from Kampala East, Aswa and Kigezi region.

Regions of Busoga North, East Kyoga, Sipi and Ssezibwa did not have any recoveries by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile the major types of weapons that were recovered are SMG rifles, SAR’s and Star Pistols.