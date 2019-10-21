Over 100 cases of domestic violence registered in Budaka in the last 8 months

By Mudanga Kolyanga

BUDAKA: The Police in Budaka District have registered over 100 cases of domestic violence in the last eight months, according to the bi-annual report released by the Child and Family Protection Unit.

Esther Namuduwa, the officer in-charge of Child and Family protection Unit says statistics indicate that from January – August, police registered an increase incidences of domestic violence and defilement in Budaka District.

The report also shows that 110 cases of defilement, 106 cases of domestic violence, 20 cases of child neglect, 6 cases of rape and 6 cases of indecent assault were registered during the stated period.

Namuduwa says that most of the cases involved women and others were children caught in the crossfire of domestic violence a turbulent home life.

She attributes the increasing cases of domestic violence during this period of harvesting rice to failure to share the returns equally from the sale of rice.

In 2017, Bukedi sub-region registered 1340 cases, with Budaka district registering fewer cases compared to other districts of Pallisa, Kibuku, Tororo, Butaleja, and Busia while in 2018, Bukedi sub-region registered the highest number with 1312 cases followed by Aswa with 1,238,according to the national annual crime report 2018

The Budaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr.Martin Orochi, however, condemned such acts that are melted on the wives because of failure to share the returns. “Men should desist from battling their wives but instead should sit and harmonize on emerging issues “he said

According to the 2018 annual crime report, a total of 13,916 cases of domestic violence were reported compared to 15,325 cases in 2017 giving a 9.2% decrease.