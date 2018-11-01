UNEB – Over 10 schools want to cheat PLE exams, Police pledges security

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda National examinations board has strongly warned schools, parents and pupils who intend to cheat and engage in other forms of malpractice in the forthcoming Primary Leaving examinations that kick off on Monday 5th November 2018.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Ntinda, the executive Secretary of the board Dan Odongo said the board has received intelligence that over 10 schools in Kasese and Wakiso have plans of cheating during the exams.

Odongo has warned and threatened to punish severely these schools and others at large if caught.

He has meanwhile asked all schools to stop teaching pupils at night or any other time after briefing tomorrow.

The police spokesperson Emilian Kayima has meanwhile promised to ensure security prevails during these exams but threatened to arrest and prosecute all those involved in any exam malpractice including the children.

Kayima says police officers will escort exam official’s right from storage facilities to the exam rooms and a helicopter shall be provided to help in emergencies like floods and hard to reach areas.