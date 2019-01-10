Oulanyah wants parliament to employ Karamajongs

By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament should deliberately employ at least more people from the karamoja region, the deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah has directed.

The deputy speaker has been speaking on the matter of gender and equity budgeting, where he said it would be wrong for parliament to preach what it does not practice.

Oulanyah says that for quite a long time, there has not been anyone employed from the magnalised karamoja society, and that the trend must change.

With this directive, the Parliamentary Commission will have to find means of deliberately recruiting people from karamoja