Oulanyah makes U-Turn on Bobi Wine, slams gov’t for illegal detention

By Moses Kyeyune.

The deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has slammed the government for illegally placing Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi under House arrest.

The Speaker during the House sitting this afternoon says that if the lawmaker has charges to answer, his home cannot be a place of confinement.

He has been reacting to submissions by the minister of state for internal affairs, Obiga Kania, who told Parliament that the MP is “confined to his home” pending official charging by the police.

But the deputy speaker says this is an infringement.

The deputy speaker yesterday told MP’s that they should watch their actions and that they will not simply enjoy immunity yet they are law breakers