Oulanyah clears Niwagaba motion for Constitutional Review

By Moses Kyeyune

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has granted a go-ahead to the Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba to process a private members bill to amend the constitution.

Oulanyah says that the motion moved by Niwagaba who is also MP for Ndorwa East does not contravene any provisions of the law as had been objected by the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana.

What is before Parliament, Oulanyah says is a motion for a Private Members Bill and not a Bill.

Oulanyah says there is no reason to defeat the motion by the Shadow Attorney after Parliament having granted Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi leave for a private members bill that saw to the lifting of the age limit from the Constitution.

This then implies that Parliament will process Niwagaba’s motion with in a few says allow him to present his bill, intended to have a comprehensive amendment of the Constitution.