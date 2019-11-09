Oulanya cautions politicians ahead of 2021 polls

By Prossy Kisakye

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon.Jacob Oulanyah has warned against making the 2021 elections a do or die affair, saying it is a normal political exercise that should not paralyze the country.

He made the remarks at the grand finale of the University Debate Nationals in Gulu University, that themed around the 2021 general elections.

Hon. Oulanya cautioned political actors to watch their messages and avoid seditious statements that could set the country onto a chaotic path.

He stressed that there is a life after elections therefore it is every Ugandan’s obligation to work towards total peace and stability.