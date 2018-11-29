Oulanya calls for increased funding to local governments

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has been challenged to consider increasing funding to local governments if service delivery is to improve.

The challenge has been made by the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya at a dialogue on local government financing held in kampala.

Oulanya expressed disappointment that while decentralization was aimed at taking services to the people, government has not shown commitment by accompanying this with the appropriate budget with only 13.5 % allocated.

He says government should take full responsibility of the local governments and extend to them 100 percent budget support

Meanwhile speaking at the same dialogue the executive director of the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment Dr Arthur Bainomugisha said funding local governments was critical for transformation of these areas.