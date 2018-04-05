Oulanya launches pre-population day activities

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya has called for a shift in policy regarding issues of population.

Launching the pre world population day activities in Kampala this morning, Oulanya said policies should not be about how to reduce the fertility rate but rather how to empower and support the large youth population.

He says instead of looking at the growing number of the population under 15, focus should be on what should be done with the numbers.

He calls for increased investment in education and health as well as job creation to ensure a productive population.

The director general of the National Population Council, Dr Jotham Musinguzi said national population day celebrations will be held in Omoro district under the theme “Living nobody behind, improving service delivery and accountability”