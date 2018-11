By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Uganda revenue Authority has revised the time upon which social media tax dubbed OTT tax can expire.

Under the original tax Schedule OTT was supposed to expire every midnight which sparked alarm from social media users.

Now speaking to kfm today the URA Spokesperson Ian Rumanyika, said that following intense discussion with policy makers and service providers, they have decided to shift positions.

He said that starting today, OTT will be expiring after 24 hours.