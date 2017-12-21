Opposition to kick off new campaign “Kojjikuteko”

By Benjamin Jumbe:

Members of parliament opposed to lifting of the age limit have unveiled yet a new campaign challenging the same.

This comes a day after parliament voted to amend article 102b of the constitution to lift the presidential age limit.

Addressing journalists at parliament the leader of opposition Winnie Kiiza flanked by other legislators said in addition to going to court ,they have launched a new campaign dubbed Kojjikuteko where they are to reach out to citizens.

She says a number of activities have been lined up although did not give details