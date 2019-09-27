Opposition reject Hoima By-election results

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Opposition has rejected results from the just concluded Hoima District Woman MP by-election claiming there were rigged.

The election was won by NRM’s Harriet Businge after garnering 33,301 votes against 28,789 votes for the joint opposition candidate Asinansi Nyakato.

In Kaabong the poll was won by NRMs Christine Tubo who defeated FDCs Judith Adyaka.

FDC party president Patrick Amuriat claims the electoral exercise was marred by extensive electoral malpractices allegedly by the ruling.

Amuriat says they are going to appeal against the electoral results.

Meanwhile in a statement issued by the Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine the poll was allegedly rigged.

He claims security forces deployed in Hoima, were not meant keep law and order but to allegedly help the NRM rig the election.

Bobi Wine who was on the campaigning team of Asanansi claims his team has Ddclaration Forms which show different results from those which were declared.

He adds that they are to meet with his team members to decide on what next.

Election observers have since said the polls were orderly, free and fair.