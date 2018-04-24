Opposition proposes hash tax measures

By Moses Kyeyune.

The opposition has asked the government to expand its tax base through compulsory registration of businesses in the country.

The shadow minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Anthony Akol made the proposals in the Alternative Policy Statement submitted to Parliament yesterday.

He indicates that the government will make significant gains by expanding the size of the population involved in gainful business and employment into one tax bracket.

His statement was delivered by Kasese Municipality MP Robert Centenary, the shadow minister for Tourism, Wild Life and Antiquities.

The lawmaker wants the government to tap into the informal sector for taxation by formulating and implementing policies that allow self-employed people and small businesses to formalize their operations easily.