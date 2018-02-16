Opposition Parties challenged to learn from SA

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Opposition political parties in Uganda have been challenged to learn from the current political trends where African leaders are bowing to pressure and are choosing to resign.

According to the Minister for ICT and National Guidance Frank Tumwebaze, opposition parties have to know that political power comes from strong and organized parties and not just an individual.

Tumwebaze’s remarks are in reference to South Africa where Cyril Ramaphosa was yesterday sworn in as new president after former Jacob Zuma was forced to resign.

He adds that its time opposition now focus on building their parties rather than a few individuals as their god fathers.