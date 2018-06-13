Opposition Mp’s – stop speculating & make thorough investigation into Abiriga’s death

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The opposition members of parliament have asked government to stop speculation and making conclusions about the murder of former Arua Municipality Mp Ibrahim Abiriga before thorough investigations.

Addressing mourners during Abiriga’sburial, president Museveni said that there was high probability that the late’s killing was a political assassination because of his commitment to NRM.

The shadow government chief whip Ssemujju Nganda, says when government starts taking stands before investigations are done, it is likely to bias the results hence jeopardizing the whole process.

He says it is not proper to treat Abiriga’s murder as an isolated incident, yet he is not the first to be murdered in cold blood.