Opposition Mp’s rejects NRM proposal to line up in party elections

By Moses Ndhaye.

Nakaseke south Member of Parliament Lutamaguzi Ssemakula has asked the opposition not to allow being diverted by the NRM proposals of lining up in party elections

This comes in reaction to a resolution by the NRM Central executive committee for the NRM party primaries to be conducted through lining up behind candidates.

This they argued would reduce the cost of elections and eliminate voter bribery among other election malpractice.

Lutamaguzi however says the opposition should instead insist on demanding for comprehensive electoral reforms.

