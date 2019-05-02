Opposition MP’s ready to stand sureties for Bobi wine

By Mukhaye Damali.

The opposition member’s parliament have vowed to stand as sureties for the kyandondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi who is slated to return to court today.

Kyagulanyi known by his stage name Bobi wine was remanded to Luzira on Monday over the 2018 Social media tax protests.

Addressing journalists at parliament, the Mukono MP Betty Nambooze said that one of the reason they were given as to why Bobi wine was remanded was that he lacked sureties.

She says that the leader of opposition Betty Aol is going to lead opposition MP’s to show their solidarity with Bobi wine and also stand as his sureties.

She has asked to police to give them a go head.

