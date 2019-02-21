Opposition ignores M7 life presidency talk as LOP stings gov’t on reforms

By Moses Kyeyune.

The opposition in parliament has chosen to ignore the resolution of the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee, to have President Museveni “lead the State in 2021 and beyond.”

This has been announced at a press conference by the Leader of Opposition Betty Aol.

Probed on why she would opt for silence on a matter so central to the governance of the country, Aol said that there are more pertinent issues to handle than President Museveni’s push for life presidency.

The same has been re-echoed by Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze who doubles as the opposition’s publicist in parliament.

While meeting at Chobe safari lodge, CEC members endorsed a number of resolutions to consolidate the party’s political and economic agenda, among which includes the need to maintain Museveni, their party chairperson at the helm of the party and the country.

