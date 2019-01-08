Opposition Chief Wipe Writes to Speaker Kadaga

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The opposition chief whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has written back to the speaker of parliament challenging the extension of COSASE’s tenure.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga recently announced her decision to extend the tenure for committee on commission, statutory authorities and state enterprise to finish the bank of Uganda probe, a move opposed by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan.

Ssemujju says this was illegal contrary to parliament’s rules of procedures.

He says it’s the new committee leadership that can offer the outgoing team chance to finish the probe.