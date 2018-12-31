Opposition calls for Musisi Replacement

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The shadow Kampala minister who is also the Mukono municipality Member of Parliament is calling for a good replacement for Jennifer Musisi.

This comes after her resignation as the KCCA Executive Director.

Speaking to KFM Betty Nambooze says they the ED who will respects laws.

She says the current KCCA Act did not dis empower the Lord Mayor but only that Musisi violated and misinterpreted it.

Currently Eng Andrew Kitaka is the acting ED, who was appointed by the Kampala minister BerttyKamya.