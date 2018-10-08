Opposition agree on common position for dialogue

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Members of the opposition have today come up with a common position on national dialogue which they say needs to be held urgently because the situation in Uganda is becoming toxic.

Addressing journalists on their behalf the former UPC president Olara Otunnu says they have agreed that the dialogue should be serious, genuine, well prepared and fruitful.

It from this that they have adopted seven elements which they say will guide the process of a successful dialogue.

Olara says some of these elements include; an agenda, composition of the participants and modalities for convening the dialogue.

He adds that government has to demonstrate its willingness to have this dialogue by among other things guaranteeing Ugandans with their freedom of political activitiesincluding freedom of assembly, association and movement.

Olara meanwhile says they are open to all opinions that will lead to a fruitful dialogue.

Some of the leaders who have agreed to this common position include; DP’s Nobert Mao, FDC’s Patrick Amuriat, People Government’s Kiiza Besigye and Mugisha Muntu of the New Formation.