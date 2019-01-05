OPM warns public on heavy rains

By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of the public have been cautioned to take extra care and mind their safety during heavy rains.

It follows heavy rains last evening which were characterized with storms which broke and dropped trees and electric poles in various places

Speaking to KFM the commissioner Disaster Management in the office of the Prime Minister Martin Owor says in such situations several roads get flooded advising members of the public not to dare cross flooded areas

He says for those driving, they must ensure they park in a safe area and wait until the storm passes and the floods subside before attempting to move to avoid risking their lives.

Weather experts have predicted that heavy rains are to continue being experienced this month despite January normally being a dry month