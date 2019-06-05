OPM sends team to Bududa amid landslides

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The office of the Prime Minister has dispatched a team to Bududa district which has been hit by landslides and mudslides again.

The Prime Minister’s communication specialist, Julius Mucunguzi says the team from the disaster preparedness and management department will carry out an assessment of the affected people before relief aid is delivered.

He has however reechoed calls to people leaving on the slopes of Mt Elgon to vacate when rains begin because they are at greater danger and need to relocate.

The office of the prime minister two weeks ago started resettling the first batch of the survivors of the October 11, 2018 landslides in same area to Bulambuli.

In the first phase, 101 houses have been built, out of a planned 900 houses.

Related Stories……….

6 feared dead in fresh Bududa landslides