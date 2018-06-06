Operation wealth creation incomplete

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government has been asked to start implementing post harvesting strategies that are going to be used to handle products of operations of wealth creation.

This comes at the time when government has sunk a lot of money in operation to enable boosting of agriculture in Uganda.

According to Ramadhan Goobi a renowned economist, a lot people have embraced this program and indeed a lot is to be harvested, but no post-harvest handling mechanisms have been implemented.

He said that in this year budget, government must dedicate money to both marketing and harvesting phase of these products.