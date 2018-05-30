Ongwen prosecution sets historic landmark

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The International criminal court has observed that the trial of the LRA commandant Dominic Ongwen has been a landmark in the court’s 20 year history for taking the shortest prosecution period.

The Hague based court yesterday revealed that the prosecution of his trial which kicked off in January 2017 closed in April this year and announced that his defense would begin in August this year.

Now according to the ICC international cooperation adviser Dahirou San-Anna this prosecution time has been the shortest in all the cases handled and expresses optimism that Ongwen’s defense could also take an even shorter time.

Dahirou meanwhile says the demeanor of Ongen during his prosecution has been relatively good as he was often seen taking notes.

He also notes that the only challenge the court faced during Ongwen’s prosecution has been the many reductions that were made in order not to jeopardize the investigation.

