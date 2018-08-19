One shot dead in Mityana

By Barbara Nalweyiso.

One person has been shot dead and five others injured as police battled rioters in Mityana Municipality Sunday morning following reports that the health condition of their area MP Francis Zaake is deteriorating.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Sekiziyivu , a resident of Myanzi, Kasanda District.

Those injured are; Ms Dorren Assimwe, Ms Jalia Nakamya, Mr Lawrence Jingo, Mr Derrick Ssengomba and Mr Richard Muwonge –all residents of Mityana

According to Yunus Musa, an eye witness, the dead and the injured were among football fans from Singo County, heading to Kyaggwe (Mukono District) for Buganda Kingdom’s Masazza football match.

He says that as they left Mityana Town in a commuter taxi Reg. No.UBA 869C, they made a stopover at Wabigalo and later branched off the highway to pick up a colleague.

The police spokesperson Emilian Kayima says investigations have commenced to find out the officer behind this shooting.