One dead after building under construction collapsed in Bakuli

By Stephen Mbidde

The police are still searching for four people feared to be trapped under the rubble after a building under construction collapsed killing one person in Bakuli this morning.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire has confirmed that atleast one body has been retrieved from the construction site located along Rubaga Road in Kampala. He says another person has been pulled out alive but with severe injuries.

“We have so far recovered one body. We pulled out another person who had been injured. Four others are suspected to be trapped in the rubble. Our rescue team is still excavating to find others. That’s what I can tell you for now,” Mr Owoyesigyire told Daily Monitor on Friday.

Oweyesigyire adds that their rescue team is still excavating the ground for survivors. Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says four others are feared trapped in the rubble following the accident that happened at around 10am on Friday.

According to one of the builders who declined to be named, five of their colleagues were leveling the ground and when they dug deeper, the building started cracking before it collapsed on them.

“Three managed to escape before it fell. Others were trapped,” he said.

“A few days ago, a grader came and dug this place, but as you know, it can’t level the place well. So it’s the manpower that has to go and level the ground to the required shape. So when these men were digging, it seems they went deeper which might have caused the collapse,” another eye witness explained.