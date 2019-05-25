One dead, 10 injured in Mpigi accident

By Sadat Mbogo

At least one person has died and more than 10 survived with injuries in an accident that occurred at Mpigi-Bikondo zone in Mpigi Town along the Kampala-Masaka highway last night.

The accident involved seven vehicles; three commuter taxis carrying passengers from an introduction ceremony in Bubuule village in Kamengo Sub-County.

Others were a Toyota Canter registration number UAX 050M carrying decoration flowers and chairs, a Kampala- bound truck registration number UBE 735G loaded with sand, a Toyota Canter registration number UBB 583B that was carrying pineapples and a UPDF pick-up truck.

Joseph Tulya, the acting police spokesman for Katonga region has identified the deceased as Owen Tendo who was driving the Toyota Canter.

The injured have been rushed to Double Cure Medical Center in Mpigi Town and others to Mulago Referral National Hospital to receive treatment.

The wreckage of the vehicles were towed to Mpigi Central Police Station for custody.