Officers that shot at taxi in Mityana leaving two dead still on the run

By Damali Mukhaye.

The two police officers who shot at the taxi which was carrying football fans in Mityana and left two peoples dead while scored injured are still on the run.

This followed the incident last month when Mityana residents where striking the detention of the kyandodo east legislator Robert Kyagulanyi and their MP Francis Zaake but some police officers shot at the vehicle which was carrying football fun, and one person dies on spot while another one died in the hospital.

Addressing journalists at media center, the minister of security Elly Tumwiine says that the two police officers who shot at Tue vehicle dropped their guns and took off and have to date,no body Knows their way abouts.

He says that police is still looking for them and his ministry is yet to receive a report on where they are.

